Australian Open prize money 2021 – how much will tennis players earn?

The Australian Open 2021 is drawing to an explosive conclusion with a host of big names still in the hunt to claim silverware – and a hefty pay day.

Some of the highest earning tennis players of all time have made their fortunes from success Down Under, including Novak Djokovic who has won the tournament eight times.

He’s back in the contention to win a ninth title in Melbourne, though Daniil Medvedev will be determined to end the streak.

Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady will clash in the Women’s Singles final in another terrific match-up, with both Singles tournaments leading to equal pay for male and female tennis stars.

The Doubles competitions also draw to a close this weekend with plenty of cheques to be dished out upon completion, and we’ve rounded up all the figures you need to know.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all the Australian Open prize money figures for 2021 across the Men’s, Women’s, Doubles and Mixed Doubles tournaments.

Australian Open prize money 2021 – Men’s and Women’s Singles

Winner – £1.4m

Runner-up – £760,000

Semi-finals – £431,000

Quarter-finals – £267,000

Round 4 – £162,000

Round 3 – £109,000

Round 2 – £76,000

Round 1 – £50,000

Australian Open prize money 2021 – Men’s and Women’s Doubles

Winner – £335,000

Runner-up – £190,000

Semi-finals – £111,000

Quarter-finals – £61,000

Round 3 – £36,000

Round 2 – £25,000

Round 1 – £17,000

Australian Open prize money 2021 – Mixed Doubles

Winner – £66,000

Runner-up – £37,000

Semi–finals – £20,000

Quarter–finals – £11,000

Round 2 – £5,000

Round 1 – £3,000

