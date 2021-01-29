When is Australian Open 2021? Schedule, date, how to watch on tv and live stream

The Australian Open 2021 will kick-start a year of tennis Grand Slams, and not a moment too soon as the world waits restlessly for normality – live sport included.

Players have concluded their quarantine periods upon arrival Down Under and will now begin to train and prepare for this year’s event.

Traditionally starting in January, the Australian Open has been nudged back into February to allow for the quarantine processes, but organisers and fans alike will be delighted to see attention shift back to courts.

Reigning Men’s champion Novak Djokovic enters the tournament as favourite following a disjointed 2020 calendar year, though evergreen Rafael Nadal and a string of the best male tennis players will hope to make life tricky for him in 2021.

Elsewhere, Sofia Kenin will do all she can to defend her title but the exciting, unpredictable Women’s game has proven time and again that new challengers can emerge at any time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2021 tennis tournament.

When is the Australian Open 2021?

The tournament starts on Monday 8th February 2021 and runs until Sunday 21st February 2021.

How to watch and live stream Australian Open in the UK

Where is the Australian Open 2021 held?

The tournament will be held at its traditional location at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Of course, this year’s edition won’t look normal, but we’ve got all the information below on how tournament officials have enabled as many fans as possible to enjoy the action.

Australian Open 2021 schedule

The Australian Open 2021 schedule will be spread across a 14-day period with the Men’s and Women’s singles tournaments largely going ahead simultaneously.

First round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 8th/9th February

Second round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 10th/11th February

Third round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 12th/13th February

Fourth round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 14th/15th February

Quarter-finals (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 16/17th February

Semi-finals (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 18/19th February

Women’s final – 20th February

Men’s final – 21st February

Will fans be allowed to attend Australian Open 2021? Yes! A huge, resounding, relieved yes. The Australian Open 2021 will be played with maskless fans strewn throughout the grounds of Melbourne Park, the first Grand Slam to be played with a roaring crowd since last year’s Australian Open. The complex will be divided between three zones to limit mixing, and a capacity of 25 per cent is expected throughout the tournament. Around 800,000 tickets are usually sold for the event each year, but 200,000 were set to be available this time around. That’s a marked decline from normal, but it’s a major increase on no fans at all! Fans can book tickets for between one and six people, with seats around each group to be left empty, while entrances, exits and open spaces will be carefully managed to avoid gratuitous mixing. Players recently took part in an exhibition match in Adelaide, and maskless fans were permitted into the arenas for a much-needed slice of live sporting drama. Long may it continue.

