Team GB Olympics Queen video goes viral
The ad featuring the British medallists miming to Don't Stop Me Now has had over 300,000 views in less than 24 hours
Yet another top performance from Team GB as a video promo featuring our Olympic medal winners goes viral.
The clip, in which the athletes sing along to Queen's Don't Stop Me Now, has been viewed 320,000 times since it was posted on YouTube yesterday. And while Britain's medallists may not be quite as talented when it comes to miming lyrics as they are at their chosen sporting disciplines, you can't criticise their enthusiasm.
Apparently directed by David Beckham (is there no end to the man's talents?) the video features Olympic heroes including Jessica Ennis, Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton and Louis Smith singing, playing (inflatable) instruments and dancing around to the inspirational Queen track.
Yes, it's an advert for a certain sporting goods brand but only the most cynical supporter of the national team will deny themselves a moment of pride as they watch it...