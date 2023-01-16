While American football fans are looking forward to seeing the championship come to a head, the rest of us will be tuning in for Rihanna, who's making her musical comeback during the highly-anticipated 2023 halftime show.

With February just weeks away, it's time to get excited for the Super Bowl – America's biggest televised sporting event.

After taking a step back from her discography to work on Fenty make-up, her Fenty fashion lines and her film career, the Barbadian superstar is returning to the stage for the first time in five years for the coveted headliner spot.

We've previously seen the likes of Diana Ross, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Coldplay play the Super Bowl stage while Dr. Dre performed last year, but what will the show look like this year and how can we watch it?

Here's everything you need to know about the Super Bowl halftime show ahead of next month.

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show 2023?

The Super Bowl halftime show will take place on Sunday 12th February, mid-way through the 2023 Super Bowl.

With kick-off typically being 11:30pm in the UK, this means that we can expect the halftime show to take place around 1:15am or 1:30am GMT on Monday 13th February.

The halftime show typically lasts between 20 and 30 minutes as the football players take a break from playing.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show in UK

American football fans in the UK will be able to tune in to the Super Bowl LVII and its halftime show on ITV, which will be televising the final live from Glendale, Arizona.

While the competition has typically aired on BBC One, it will be moving channels following ITV's new partnership with NFL, which was announced back in August last year.

The halftime show is also uploaded to the NFL's YouTube channel the next day in full – you can watch last year's now, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2023 Super Bowl halftime show will see Rihanna make her performance comeback, with the event being her first live performance in over five years.

She was announced as the headliner in September last year after posting a photo of her hand holding a football across social media.

The Grammy winner rose to fame in 2005 after releasing her first album and storming the music charts with hits like Pon de Replay, SOS, Unfaithful, Umbrella, Shut Up and Drive, Don't Stop the Music, Take a Bow and Russian Roulette.

After taking several years away from music, she recently returned with her single Lift Me Up, the lead single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has seen The Weeknd, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The Black Eyed Peas, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Shania Twain, Stevie Wonder and other stars perform in the halftime show, while Katy Perry currently holds the record for the most-watched show, with 118.5 million tuning in back in 2015.

The Super Bowl LVII will air on Sunday 12th February on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

