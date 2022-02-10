The Cincinnati Bengals will face NFC champions the Los Angeles Rams, who will be competing on home soil at the SoFi Stadium in LA.

The Super Bowl is almost upon us in 2022, with the teams set, stadium being prepared and action ready to kick off for the biggest show on turf.

However, it’s not just a sporting spectacle that we have to look forward to, with many viewers likely to tune in to watch the commercials packed with celebrities and special effects.

Super Bowl might still be days away, but that hasn’t stopped brands from starting to tease the ads set to be played during the big game’s expensive commercial slots.

Read on to discover more about this year’s Super Bowl commercials.

Super Bowl 2022 commercials

Austin Powers for General Motors

As teased on the automaker’s official Twitter account, Mike Myers and Rob Lowe will reprise their roles from the Austin Powers movie franchise in a General Motors ad that is set to promote the automaker’s electric vehicles.

And Dr. Evil (Myers) won’t be returning alone. He’ll be appearing alongside Frau Farbissina (Mindy Sterling) and Number Two (Lowe). Exciting stuff.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

Amazon Studios has revealed it will release the first teaser trailer for its hotly-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series during Super Bowl LVI.

You’ll have to tune into the event to get a look at the official first look video of the most expensive show ever made.

Squarespace featuring Zendaya

Squarespace has dropped a teaser for its sea-themed Super Bowl commercial, giving fans a first look at Zendaya dressed as a mermaid.

The brand promises customers “Everything to shell anything”, before the “H” vanishes and the real slogan “Everything to sell anything” appears. Watch the teaser below:

Amazon featuring Scarlett Johansson

Real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost imagine how a mind-reading Alexa could destroy their marriage in Amazon’s latest Super Bowl ad.

2022 is the seventh year Amazon’s voice assistant has advertised during Super Bowl.

Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos certainly seems to be proud of this year's advert and posted it to his Twitter. Watch below:

Planet Fitness featuring Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan, William Shatner and Dennis Rodman star in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness.

The Mean Girls star pokes fun at her highly publicised past in the ad while promoting the gym. Watch for yourself ahead of Sunday:

Salt-N-Pepa for Flamin’ Hot Doritos

Wild animals go dancing to Salt-N-Pepa’s 1987 hit Push It in this Super Bowl ad for Flamin’ Hot Doritos. It also features stars Megan Thee Stallion voicing a songbird and singer Charlie Puth beatboxing as an anthropomorphic fox.

Watch the ad for yourself below ahead of Super Bowl LVI:

