The world's top snooker players will grace the baize at Belfast's Waterfront Hall this week at the Northern Ireland Open 2025.

A top prize of £100,000 is on offer at the seventh-ranking event of the 2025 World Snooker Tour season and the second tournament of the Home Nation Series.

2024 champion Kyren Wilson does not start his title defence until Monday but there's plenty for fans to be excited about on the opening day.

Northern Irishman Jordan Brown will hope to draw on the home crowd as he looks to upset second seed Zhao Xintong, while World No. 1 Judd Trump takes on Scotland's Anthony McGill later on.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the Northern Ireland Open 2025.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest times and coverage details throughout the course of the tournament.

Northern Ireland Open snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Coverage on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Sunday 19th October

From 10am

Chris Wakelin (ENG) [11] vs Lan Yuhao (CHN) [89]

Zhao Xintong (CHN) [2] vs Jordan Brown (NIR) [49]

Noppon Saengkham (THA) [30] vs Ashley Hugill (ENG) (a)

Wu Yize (CHN) [16] vs Scott Donaldson (SCO) [54]

From 3pm on

Mark Selby (ENG) [8] vs Ian Burns (ENG) [116]

Pang Junxu (CHN) [26] vs Robbie Williams (ENG) [46]

Hossein Vafaei (IRN) [22] vs Ben Woollaston (ENG) [35]

From 7pm

Judd Trump (ENG) [3] vs Anthony McGill (SCO) [55]

Jackson Page (WAL) [32] vs Steven Hallworth (ENG) [82]

David Gilbert (ENG) [21] vs He Guoqiang (CHN) [43]

John Higgins (SCO) [6] vs Louis Heathcote (ENG) [88]

Jack Lisowski (ENG) [25] vs Haris Tahir (PAK) [81]

Monday 20th October

From 10am

Barry Hawkins (ENG) [7] vs Zak Surety (ENG) [60]

Elliot Slessor (ENG) [20] vs Fan Zhengyi (CHN) [48]

Neil Robertson (AUS) [4] vs David Grace (ENG) [107]

Zhou Yuelong (CHN) [29] vs Dylan Emery (WAL) [91]

Yuan Sijun (CHN) [27] vs Daniel Wells (WAL) [42]

From 3pm

Gary Wilson (ENG) [15] vs Chang Bingyu (CHN) [75]

Lei Peifan (CHN) [28] vs Aaron Hill (IRL) [44]

Shaun Murphy (ENG) [13] vs David Lilley (ENG) [56]

From 7pm

Stuart Bingham (ENG) [18] vs Jimmy Robertson (ENG) [33]

Jak Jones (WAL) [19] vs Martin O'Donnell (ENG) [40]

Mark Allen (NIR) [9] vs Robert Milkins (ENG) [50]

Joe O'Connor (ENG) [24] vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (THA) [41]

How to watch the Northern Ireland Open 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Northern Ireland Open on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

