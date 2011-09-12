Who will win?

New Zealand are still favourite, but it's not a shoo-in.

Dark horses?

I'm not sure there's a real dark horse or underdog, but we don't know which French team will turn up, in the sense that sometimes they look very good and sometimes they look horrid. It depends on how they've spent the summer, but they've got so many talented players that if they get themselves sorted, they will be a threat.

Mr Indestructible

Courtney Lawes from the English side.

Home nation to back?

England is the only side with a chance.

World Cup memory?

The 1995 final in Johannesburg, when Nelson Mandela appeared in Francois Pienaar's Number 6 jersey.

