Wales and Japan meet in the Autumn Internationals on Saturday – in a match that will prove pivotal to next month's World Cup 2027 draw.

Steve Tandy's spell in charge of the Welsh started in a record loss to Argentina last weekend and another defeat in the Welsh capital would see them drop below the visitors to 13th in the world rankings.

That would mean Wales are in the third pot (13th-18th) rather than the second (7th-12th) for the World Cup 2027 draw in early December, which raises their chances of being in the group of death in Australia significantly.

Japan head to the Welsh capital after a bruising start to the Autumn Internationals, having suffered heavy defeats at the hands of New Zealand and Ireland, but coach Eddie Jones will relish a pressure tie like Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Japan in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is Wales v Japan on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:30pm and Welsh language channel S4C from 5pm.

Wales v Japan will kick off at 5:40pm UK time on Saturday 15th November 2025 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Wales v Japan online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

