Andy Farrell's men are in pole position to claim the championship and a fourth bonus point victory on the bounce could be enough to see them home and dry.

Ireland can win the Six Nations 2023 title when they travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland this weekend.

If the Irish do triumph with a bonus point over Scotland, they would lift the trophy if England or France fail to record a bonus point win this weekend.

However, Scotland cannot be ruled out of contention right now. Gregor Townsend's men have defeated England and Wales in the tournament so far, and put up a fight against France in Paris.

Victory for Scotland this weekend would likely see three teams, including themselves, enter the final weekend on level terms with a firecracker Super Saturday in store.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Ireland on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Ireland on TV?

Scotland v Ireland will take place on Sunday 12th March.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Ireland kick-off time

Scotland v Ireland will kick off at 3pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v France.

What TV channel is Scotland v Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC One from 2:15pm.

BBC has the rights to broadcast all of Scotland's home matches.

How to live stream Scotland v Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Scotland v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Round 4

Round 4

Saturday 11th March

Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1 / S4C

England v France (4:45pm) BBC One / ITV1

Sunday 12th March

Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One / S4C

Six Nations fixtures

Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:

