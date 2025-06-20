British and Irish Lions 2025 radio coverage: Listen to every match live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to the British and Irish Lions 2025 tour of Australia live on radio and online.
The British and Irish Lions will be back on the airways this summer with extensive coverage of the 2025 tour of Australia.
Andy Farrell will lead a squad packed full of the best talent that England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have to offer Down Under as they look to defeat the Wallabies.
The Lions step up their preparations with a warm-up match against Argentina in Dublin before they make the trip to Australia this weekend.
Fans across the British Isles boast a range of options to enjoy the action, from extensive TV coverage to comprehensive radio commentary.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for the British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia.
The British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia on radio
talkSPORT will broadcast live and exclusive coverage of every British and Irish Lions match across its radio platforms throughout the 2025 tour of Australia.
The matches will be live on either talkSPORT, talkSPORT 2 or the talkSPORT app.
talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.
You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.
Listen to the British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia online
Online radio coverage – including talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 – will be available on the talkSPORT app or via the talkSPORT website.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
The British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia radio schedule
All UK time.
Week 1
Friday 20th June
- British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm)
Week 2
Saturday 28th June
- Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am)
Week 3
Wednesday 2nd July
- Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am)
Saturday 5th July
- NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions (11am)
Week 4
Wednesday 9th July
- Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am)
Saturday 12th July
- AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am)
Week 5
Saturday 19th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am)
Week 6
Tuesday 22nd July
- First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am)
Saturday 26th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am)
Week 7
Saturday 2nd August
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am)
