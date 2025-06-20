The Lions step up their preparations with a warm-up match against Argentina in Dublin before they make the trip to Australia this weekend.

Fans across the British Isles boast a range of options to enjoy the action, from extensive TV coverage to comprehensive radio commentary.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for the British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia.

The British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia on radio

talkSPORT will broadcast live and exclusive coverage of every British and Irish Lions match across its radio platforms throughout the 2025 tour of Australia.

The matches will be live on either talkSPORT, talkSPORT 2 or the talkSPORT app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Listen to the British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia online

Online radio coverage – including talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 – will be available on the talkSPORT app or via the talkSPORT website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia radio schedule

All UK time.

Week 1

Friday 20th June

British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm)

Week 2

Saturday 28th June

Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am)

Week 3

Wednesday 2nd July

Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am)

Saturday 5th July

NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions (11am)

Week 4

Wednesday 9th July

Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am)

Saturday 12th July

AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am)

Week 5

Saturday 19th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am)

Week 6

Tuesday 22nd July

First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am)

Saturday 26th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am)

Week 7

Saturday 2nd August

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am)

