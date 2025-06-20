The British and Irish Lions will be called into action this weekend in their first outing of the summer.

Coach Andy Farrell's squad are going to be put to the test in a warm-up clash against Argentina in Dublin this Friday.

It will be the first chance for the coaching staff and fans alike to see how the 2025 pride of Lions are shaping up ahead of the July Test series against Australia.

Matches are going to be spread out throughout each week until the end of the tour at the start of August – and we're on hand to guide you through all the drama.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Lions Tour 2025 matches coming up on TV.

The British and Irish Lions' next match on the 2025 tour of Australia

The British and Irish Lions will play Argentina on Friday 20th June at 8pm UK time in a warm-up match.

The game will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The British and Irish Lions' fixtures and results on the 2025 tour of Australia

Week 1

Friday 20th June

Week 2

Saturday 28th June

Week 3

Wednesday 2nd July

Saturday 5th July

Week 4

Wednesday 9th July

Saturday 12th July

Week 5

Saturday 19th July

Week 6

Tuesday 22nd July

Saturday 26th July

Week 7

Saturday 2nd August

Ned Holmes
