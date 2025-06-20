When do the British and Irish Lions play next in 2025 tour of Australia?
Your guide to the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia 2025, including fixtures, schedule, results and their next match.
The British and Irish Lions will be called into action this weekend in their first outing of the summer.
Coach Andy Farrell's squad are going to be put to the test in a warm-up clash against Argentina in Dublin this Friday.
It will be the first chance for the coaching staff and fans alike to see how the 2025 pride of Lions are shaping up ahead of the July Test series against Australia.
Matches are going to be spread out throughout each week until the end of the tour at the start of August – and we're on hand to guide you through all the drama.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the Lions Tour 2025 matches coming up on TV.
The British and Irish Lions' next match on the 2025 tour of Australia
The British and Irish Lions will play Argentina on Friday 20th June at 8pm UK time in a warm-up match.
The game will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
The British and Irish Lions' fixtures and results on the 2025 tour of Australia
Week 1
Friday 20th June
- British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Week 2
Saturday 28th June
- Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 3
Wednesday 2nd July
- Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 5th July
- NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 4
Wednesday 9th July
- Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 12th July
- AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 5
Saturday 19th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 6
Tuesday 22nd July
- First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 26th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 7
Saturday 2nd August
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
