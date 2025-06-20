It will be the first chance for the coaching staff and fans alike to see how the 2025 pride of Lions are shaping up ahead of the July Test series against Australia.

Matches are going to be spread out throughout each week until the end of the tour at the start of August – and we're on hand to guide you through all the drama.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Lions Tour 2025 matches coming up on TV.

The British and Irish Lions' next match on the 2025 tour of Australia

The British and Irish Lions will play Argentina on Friday 20th June at 8pm UK time in a warm-up match.

The game will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The British and Irish Lions' fixtures and results on the 2025 tour of Australia

Week 1

Friday 20th June

British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Week 2

Saturday 28th June

Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 3

Wednesday 2nd July

Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 5th July

NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 4

Wednesday 9th July

Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 12th July

AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 5

Saturday 19th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 6

Tuesday 22nd July

First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 26th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 7

Saturday 2nd August

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

