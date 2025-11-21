France will aim to sign off 2025 in style as they welcome Australia to Paris for their final clash of the year.

Les Bleus have experienced a mixed autumn so far following a 32-17 defeat to reigning world champions South Africa and 34-21 triumph over Fiji.

Fabien Galthié will be determined to get a good look at his men ahead of another year of high expectations in 2026 with the Six Nations on the horizon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Australia in the Autumn Internationals 2025 on TV and online.

What TV channel is France v Australia on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

France v Australia will kick off at 8:10pm UK time on Saturday 22nd November 2025 at the Stade de France in Paris.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream France v Australia online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

