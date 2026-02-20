England will be determined to get straight back onto the horse following an unexpected defeat to Scotland last time out when they face Ireland at Twickenham this weekend.

Steve Borthwick's side went into the Calcutta Cup clash on a 12-match win streak but were blown away in Edinburgh.

Henry Pollock has received the call to make his first Test start this weekend and will be determined to prove his credentials on the big stage.

Ireland have been playing catch-up since Round 1 after a defeat to France. They soldiered on past Italy last week and would love to pile on the misery for England, who entered the competition among the favourites.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ireland on TV and online.

When is England v Ireland?

England v Ireland will take place on Saturday 21 February 2026.

The game takes place at Twickenham in London.

What time is England v Ireland kick-off?

England v Ireland will kick off at 2:10pm.

What TV channel is England v Ireland on?

England v Ireland will be shown live on ITV1 from 1pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Ireland online

England v Ireland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

