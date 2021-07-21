British & Irish Lions TV schedule 2021: Fixtures and how to watch every match

The Radio Times logo
The British & Irish Lions are ready to roar across South Africa for a three-Test series and we've got the full TV schedule, fixture list, dates, times and more

The British & Irish Lions are ready to do battle with South Africa, hungry for their first win on tour since 1997.

It’s been a long wait for the Lions – made up from the best of British and Irish superstars – but they’re up against the reigning 2019 world champions, and the English players among the camp will know what to expect from the South Africans all too well.

The three-Test series will span July and August, with pride on the line and glory in store for the victors – and you can watch every moment live on TV.

We chatted exclusively to ex-Lions star Matt Dawson and former South Africa ace Francois Louw ahead of the series for their British & Irish Lions predictions and British & Irish Lions players to watch. We’ll bring you those exclusive chats in the build-up to the weekend’s opening clash!

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the British & Irish Lions in South Africa including the fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

How to watch British & Irish Lions in South Africa

You can watch every Lions game live on Sky Sports Action. Check out the fixture list below for kick-off times. You can pick up the channel for just £18 for the whole month to soak up every Lions game.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via a NOW Membership without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

When do the British & Irish Lions play next?

The Lions’ next game – their first Test against South Africa – kicks off on Saturday 24th July.

Welsh stalwart Alun Wyn Jones will captain the British & Irish Lions team, while the inclusion of Duhan van der Merwe, Ali Price and Stuart Hogg means this is the first Lions line-up to include three Scottish players since 1997.

Taulupe Faletau has been omitted from the squad list for the opening Test, while Conor Murray has missed out on a place.

Lions team to face South Africa (first Test): Hogg; A Watson, Daly, Henshaw, Van Der Merwe; Biggar, Price; W Jones, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones (C), Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Sinckler, Beirne, H Watson, Murray, Farrell, L Williams.

British & Irish Lions TV schedule – fixtures

All UK time.

Saturday 24th July

South Africa v British & Irish Lions (5pm)

Saturday 31st July

South Africa v British & Irish Lions (5pm)

Saturday 7th August

South Africa v British & Irish Lions (5pm)

