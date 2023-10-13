Wigan and Catalans even scored the exact same number of points during the campaign, 722 apiece, though the Warriors more sturdy defence led to a +60 superior points difference, and ultimately the Shield.

Matt Peet's men demolished Hull KR in the semi-finals to secure their expected place in the final, while Catalans Dragons ground out a 12-6 victory over St Helens to join them.

The French side know they can defeat anyone on their day, having defeated Wigan 46-22 in the north west in June, though the Warriors struck back with a 34-0 wipeout in Perpignan at the end of August. This final could be a show-stopper.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons on TV and online.

When is Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons?

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons will take place on Saturday 14th October 2023.

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester, home of Manchester United.

What time is Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons kick-off?

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons on?

You can watch the Super League Grand Final live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

