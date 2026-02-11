The new Super League season is here and 2026 promises to be bigger, better, and more explosive than ever.

On the 30th anniversary of its launch, the Super League has been expanded to 14 teams – with Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique, and York Knights the new arrivals – while a flurry of signings means the quality should be high and the World Cup in the autumn will provide players with an extra reason to impress.

Hull KR are the team to beat after last year's treble. The Robins ended their long trophy drought in style by winning the League Leaders' Shield, the Super League Grand Final, and the Challenge Cup.

Willie Peters's side will not be without challengers, with Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, and Wigan Warriors among the teams tipped to compete for silverware.

2025 was a record-breaking year for Super League attendances but the new campaign promises to overshadow it. The good news for fans is that there will be extensive coverage throughout the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Super League 2026 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

Super League 2026 on TV

Live coverage of every Super League 2026 match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

All matches shown on Sky Sports+ will also be shown on Super League+. Individual games cost £7.99 (or £9.99 on the day of the game), a monthly pass costs £19.99 and an annual pass costs £129.99.

BBC will also show 15 games throughout the course of the season, either on a terrestrial channel or iPlayer, including the knockout rounds.

Super League 2026 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Thursday 12th February

York Knights v Hull KR (8pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 13th February

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants (7pm) Sky Sports+

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports Action / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports+

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 14th February

Hull FC v Bradford Bulls (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique (8pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 15th February

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (3pm) BBC iPlayer / Sky Sports+ / BBC Sport Website

Friday 20th February

Bradford Bulls v Catalans Dragons (8pm) Sky Sports Action / Sky Sports+

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves (8pm) Postponed

Leeds Rhinos v York Knights (8pm) Sky Sports+

St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 21st February

Toulouse Olympique v Castleford Tigers (7pm) Sky Sports Action / Sky Sports+

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 22nd February

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity (3pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 26th February

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 27th February

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) Sky Sports+

Hull FC v York Knights (8pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 28th February

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (TBC) Sky Sports+

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Catalans Dragons v St Helens (7pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 1st March

Bradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique (3pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 5th March

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 6th March

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (8pm) Sky Sports+

York Knights v Warrington Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 7th March

St Helens v Bradford Bulls (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Toulouse Olympique v Wigan Warriors (6pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 8th March

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR (3pm) Sky Sports+

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (3pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 19th March

Wigan Warriors v York Knights (8pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 20th March

Toulouse Olympique v St Helens (7pm) Sky Sports+

Bradford Bulls v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) Sky Sports+

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (8pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 21st March

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (3pm) Sky Sports+

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR (6:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 22nd March

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos (3pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 26th March

Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls (8pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 27th March

Hull KR v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports+

York Knights v Wakefield Trinity (8pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 28th March

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (3pm) Sky Sports+

Leigh Leopards v Toulouse Olympique (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 29th March

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (3pm) Sky Sports+

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 3rd April

Hull KR v Hull FC (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (3pm) Sky Sports+

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 4th April

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights (3pm) Sky Sports+

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards (3pm) Sky Sports+

Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique (7pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 5th April

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (3pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 16th April

Hull FC v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 17th April

Toulouse Olympique v Hull KR (7pm) Sky Sports+

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports+

York Knights v Leigh Leopards (8pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 18th April

Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls (3pm) Sky Sports+

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (7pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 19th April

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers (3pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 23rd April

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) Sky Sports+

York Knights v Toulouse Olympique (8pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 24th April

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports+

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (8pm) Sky Sports+

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (8pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 25th April

Bradford Bulls v Hull KR (3pm) Sky Sports+

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity (5:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 4th July - Magic Weekend

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights (TBC) Sky Sports TBC

Hull KR v Hull FC (TBC) Sky Sports TBC

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (TBC) Sky Sports TBC

Sunday 5th July - Magic Weekend

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (TBC) Sky Sports TBC

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls (TBC) Sky Sports TBC

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (TBC) Sky Sports TBC

