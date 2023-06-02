All 12 Super League teams come together to play on the same field in back-to-back matches over the course of two days, a treat for fans looking to soak up lots of terrific action from every team in the division.

Magic Weekend has arrived and rugby league fans will rejoice at the feast of action to come at St James' Park, Newcastle, this weekend.

The season will tip over the halfway mark with everything still to play for, though there are already big match-ups to savour in the grand scheme of the season.

Super League leaders Warrington Wolves face third-bottom Hull FC as they seek to extend their dominance at the top, though the best match-up with pit Wigan Warriors against Catalans Dragons in a second versus third duel.

Fans across the country will be gearing up for the festival of rugby league action and there will be extensive TV coverage for all those unable to make it to Tyneside for the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch Magic Weekend in the UK, including full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is Magic Weekend 2023?

Magic Weekend takes place on Saturday 3rd June and Sunday 4th June 2023.

Matches begin around 1:30pm on Saturday and 12:30pm on Sunday.

Check out the full schedule and coverage details below.

How to watch Magic Weekend on TV

Magic Weekend will be shown live across Sky Sports Arena and Main Event.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch Magic Weekend live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the action via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the matches with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Magic Weekend TV schedule

All UK time.

Saturday 3rd June

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (1:30pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (3:45pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (6pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event

Sunday 4th June

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (12:30pm) Sky Sports Arena

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (2:45pm) Sky Sports Arena

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (5pm) Sky Sports Arena

