So, who will be performing this year? Read on for everything you need to know about the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Who is performing at Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar is this year's Super Bowl performer, alongside special guest SZA.

The pair have recorded a number of songs together, including All The Stars, luther and gloria.

The news was confirmed in September 2024, with the rapper writing on Instagram: "Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans. February 2025."

It's been quite the week for Kendrick Lamar already, having scooped five awards at the Grammys 2025.

His awards included Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song Not Like Us.

Accepting his award, the rapper dedicated it to Los Angeles.

"Compton, Watts, Long Beach, Inglewood, Hollywood, out to the Valley, Pacoima, IE, San Bernardino, all that," he said.

"You know, this is my neck of the woods that held me down … since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that, in order to do records like these."

He continued: "So I can’t give enough thanks, you know, to these places that I rolled around since high school. And most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena.

"This is a true testament that we can continue to restore this city. And yeah, we gonna keep rocking."

