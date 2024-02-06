Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be determined to clinch his third Super Bowl title in five years, as the boys from Kansas City aim to establish themselves as the most dominant force in American football since Tom Brady's New England Patriots.

The San Francisco 49ers won't back down in a hurry, however. They have a grudge to settle after being defeated by the Chiefs in their last Super Bowl outing in 2020.

QB Brock Purdy is the main man for the 49ers, who went 12-5 in the NFC West during the regular season to clinch the top-seed status.

Fans across the world will be excited to tune in, with DAZN offering full access to their Super Bowl coverage via NFL Game Pass for just £0.99 this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Super Bowl 2024 live on NFL Game Pass via DAZN.

Super Bowl on DAZN and NFL Game Pass

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for just £0.99, meaning you can watch full live coverage of the Super Bowl.

DAZN has shown every game from the NFL Playoffs, including Wild Card Round, Divisional Round and Conference Championships, plus the Super Bowl live on NFL Game Pass.

You can tune in via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets, or cast the stream to your TV.

