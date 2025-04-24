NFL Draft 2025 order: Full list of picks for every team
Check out the full NFL Draft order ahead of the 2025 event.
The NFL Draft is the chosen method of league officials to balance the playing field – or at least make an effort to prevent dynasties from taking root.
It's a deeply 'all-American' process that is yet to gain a foothold in Euro-centric sports, but the lowest-ranked teams at the end of any given NFL season are placed at the front of the queue to sign the hottest college superstars in a bid to balance the teams.
The Tennessee Titans won just three of their 17 games last term and boast the No. 1 overall pick of the Draft. They are expected to pounce for quarterback Cam Ward.
At the other end of the first round, reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 32 pick. The order continues throughout seven rounds.
However, teams can trade up or down in real time on the night, while a number of trades involving picks and players made in recent years have all shaped the Draft order for 2025.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details of the NFL Draft 2025 order prior to the beginning of the event.
NFL Draft 2025 order
Round 1
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns
34. New York Giants
35. Tennessee Titans
36. Jacksonville Jaguars
37. Las Vegas Raiders
38. New England Patriots
39. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Chicago Bears
42. New York Jets
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Indianapolis Colts
46. Atlanta Falcons
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Miami Dolphins
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Seattle Seahawks
51. Denver Broncos
52. Seattle Seahawks (from Steelers)
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54. Green Bay Packers
55. Los Angeles Chargers
56. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings through Texans)
57. Carolina Panthers (from Rams)
58. Houston Texans
59. Baltimore Ravens
60. Detroit Lions
61. Washington Commanders
62. Buffalo Bills
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
65. New York Giants
66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans)
67. Cleveland Browns
68. Las Vegas Raiders
69. New England Patriots
70. Jacksonville Jaguars
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Chicago Bears
73. New York Jets
74. Carolina Panthers
75. San Francisco 49ers
76. Dallas Cowboys
77. New England Patriots (from Falcons)
78. Arizona Cardinals
79. Houston Texans (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)
80. Indianapolis Colts
81. Cincinnati Bengals
82. Seattle Seahawks
83. Pittsburgh Steelers
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85. Denver Broncos
86. Los Angeles Chargers
87. Green Bay Packers
88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)
89. Houston Texans
90. Los Angeles Rams
91. Baltimore Ravens
92. Seattle Seahawks (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)
93. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)
94. Cleveland Browns (from Bills)
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Philadelphia Eagles
97. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
98. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
99. New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
100. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
101. Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
102. Detroit Lions (Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
103. Tennessee Titans
104. Cleveland Browns
105. New York Giants
106. New England Patriots
107. Jacksonville Jaguars
108. Las Vegas Raiders
109. Buffalo Bills (from Bears)
110. New York Jets
111. Carolina Panthers
112. New Orleans Saints
113. San Francisco 49ers
114. Carolina Panthers (from Cowboys)
115. Arizona Cardinals
116. Miami Dolphins
117. Indianapolis Colts
118. Atlanta Falcons
119. Cincinnati Bengals
120. Tennessee Titans (from Seahawks)
121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122. Denver Broncos
123. Pittsburgh Steelers
124. Green Bay Packers
125. Los Angeles Chargers
126. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)
127. Los Angeles Rams
128. Washington Commanders (from Texans)
129. Baltimore Ravens
130. Detroit Lions
131. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)
132. Buffalo Bills
133. Kansas City Chiefs
134. Philadelphia Eagles (reacquired through Lions)
135. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
136. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
137. Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
138. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
139. Minnesota Vikings (from Browns)
140. Carolina Panthers (from Giants)
141. Tennessee Titans
142. Jacksonville Jaguars
143. Las Vegas Raiders
144. New England Patriots
145. New York Jets
146. Carolina Panthers
147. San Francisco 49ers (from Saints through Commanders)
148. Chicago Bears
149. Dallas Cowboys
150. Miami Dolphins
151. Indianapolis Colts
152. Arizona Cardinals
153. Cincinnati Bengals
154. New York Giants (from Seahawks)
155. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
156. Pittsburgh Steelers
157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158. Los Angeles Chargers
159. Green Bay Packers
160. San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings)
161. Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans)
162. New York Jets (from Rams through Steelers)
163. Carolina Panthers (from Ravens)
164. Philadelphia Eagles (from Lions through Browns)
165. Philadelphia Eagles (from Commanders)
166. Houston Texans (from Bills)
167. Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs)
168. Philadelphia Eagles
169. Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
170. Buffalo Bills (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)
171. New England Patriots (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)
172. Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
173. Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
174. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
175. Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
176. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
177. Buffalo Bills (from Giants)
178. Tennessee Titans
179. Cleveland Browns
180. Las Vegas Raiders
181. Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots)
182. Jacksonville Jaguars
183. Baltimore Ravens (from Panthers)
184. New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Commanders)
185. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Bears through Seahawks)
186. New York Jets
187. Minnesota Vikings (from 49ers)
188. Tennessee Titans (from Cowboys)
189. Indianapolis Colts
190. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
191. Denver Broncos (from Cardinals)
192. Cleveland Browns (from Dolphins through Bears)
193. Cincinnati Bengals
194. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seahawks)
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Steelers)
196. Detroit Lions (from Buccaneers)
197. Denver Broncos
198. Green Bay Packers
199. Los Angeles Chargers
200. Cleveland Browns (from Vikings)
201. Los Angeles Rams
202. Los Angeles Rams (from Texans through Steelers and Bears)
203. Baltimore Ravens
204. Dallas Cowboys (from Lions through Browns and Bills)
205. Washington Commanders
206. Buffalo Bills
207. New York Jets (from Chiefs)
208. Denver Broncos (from Eagles)
209. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
210. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
211. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
212. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
213. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
214. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
215. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
216. Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
217. Dallas Cowboys (from Titans through Patriots)
218. Atlanta Falcons (from Browns through Chargers)
219. New York Giants
220. New England Patriots
221. Jacksonville Jaguars
222. Las Vegas Raiders
223. Seattle Seahawks (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers)
224. Miami Dolphins (from Bears)
225. Arizona Cardinals (from Jets through Chiefs)
226. Kansas City Chiefs (from Panthers)
227. San Francisco 49ers
228. Detroit Lions (from Cowboys)
229. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Falcons through Eagles)
230. Carolina Panthers (from Cardinals)
231. Miami Dolphins
232. Indianapolis Colts
233. Chicago Bears (from Bengals)
234. Seattle Seahawks
235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
236. Houston Texans (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)
237. Green Bay Packers (from Steelers)
238. New England Patriots (from Chargers)
239. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers through Titans)
240. Chicago Bears (from Vikings through Browns)
241. Houston Texans
242. Atlanta Falcons (from Rams)
243. Baltimore Ravens
244. Detroit Lions
245. Washington Commanders
246. New York Giants (from Bills)
247. Dallas Cowboys (from Chiefs through Panthers)
248. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles through Commanders)
249. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
250. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
251. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
252. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
253. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
254. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
255. Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
256. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
257. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
