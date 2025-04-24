The Tennessee Titans won just three of their 17 games last term and boast the No. 1 overall pick of the Draft. They are expected to pounce for quarterback Cam Ward.

At the other end of the first round, reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 32 pick. The order continues throughout seven rounds.

However, teams can trade up or down in real time on the night, while a number of trades involving picks and players made in recent years have all shaped the Draft order for 2025.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details of the NFL Draft 2025 order prior to the beginning of the event.

NFL Draft 2025 order

Round 1

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns

34. New York Giants

35. Tennessee Titans

36. Jacksonville Jaguars

37. Las Vegas Raiders

38. New England Patriots

39. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Chicago Bears

42. New York Jets

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Indianapolis Colts

46. Atlanta Falcons

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Miami Dolphins

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Seattle Seahawks

51. Denver Broncos

52. Seattle Seahawks (from Steelers)

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

54. Green Bay Packers

55. Los Angeles Chargers

56. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings through Texans)

57. Carolina Panthers (from Rams)

58. Houston Texans

59. Baltimore Ravens

60. Detroit Lions

61. Washington Commanders

62. Buffalo Bills

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

65. New York Giants

66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans)

67. Cleveland Browns

68. Las Vegas Raiders

69. New England Patriots

70. Jacksonville Jaguars

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Chicago Bears

73. New York Jets

74. Carolina Panthers

75. San Francisco 49ers

76. Dallas Cowboys

77. New England Patriots (from Falcons)

78. Arizona Cardinals

79. Houston Texans (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)

80. Indianapolis Colts

81. Cincinnati Bengals

82. Seattle Seahawks

83. Pittsburgh Steelers

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

85. Denver Broncos

86. Los Angeles Chargers

87. Green Bay Packers

88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)

89. Houston Texans

90. Los Angeles Rams

91. Baltimore Ravens

92. Seattle Seahawks (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)

93. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)

94. Cleveland Browns (from Bills)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Philadelphia Eagles

97. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

98. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)

99. New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

100. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

101. Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)

102. Detroit Lions (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

103. Tennessee Titans

104. Cleveland Browns

105. New York Giants

106. New England Patriots

107. Jacksonville Jaguars

108. Las Vegas Raiders

109. Buffalo Bills (from Bears)

110. New York Jets

111. Carolina Panthers

112. New Orleans Saints

113. San Francisco 49ers

114. Carolina Panthers (from Cowboys)

115. Arizona Cardinals

116. Miami Dolphins

117. Indianapolis Colts

118. Atlanta Falcons

119. Cincinnati Bengals

120. Tennessee Titans (from Seahawks)

121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

122. Denver Broncos

123. Pittsburgh Steelers

124. Green Bay Packers

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)

127. Los Angeles Rams

128. Washington Commanders (from Texans)

129. Baltimore Ravens

130. Detroit Lions

131. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)

132. Buffalo Bills

133. Kansas City Chiefs

134. Philadelphia Eagles (reacquired through Lions)

135. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)

136. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

137. Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

138. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

139. Minnesota Vikings (from Browns)

140. Carolina Panthers (from Giants)

141. Tennessee Titans

142. Jacksonville Jaguars

143. Las Vegas Raiders

144. New England Patriots

145. New York Jets

146. Carolina Panthers

147. San Francisco 49ers (from Saints through Commanders)

148. Chicago Bears

149. Dallas Cowboys

150. Miami Dolphins

151. Indianapolis Colts

152. Arizona Cardinals

153. Cincinnati Bengals

154. New York Giants (from Seahawks)

155. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)

156. Pittsburgh Steelers

157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

158. Los Angeles Chargers

159. Green Bay Packers

160. San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings)

161. Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans)

162. New York Jets (from Rams through Steelers)

163. Carolina Panthers (from Ravens)

164. Philadelphia Eagles (from Lions through Browns)

165. Philadelphia Eagles (from Commanders)

166. Houston Texans (from Bills)

167. Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs)

168. Philadelphia Eagles

169. Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)

170. Buffalo Bills (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)

171. New England Patriots (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)

172. Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

173. Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)

174. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

175. Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

176. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

177. Buffalo Bills (from Giants)

178. Tennessee Titans

179. Cleveland Browns

180. Las Vegas Raiders

181. Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots)

182. Jacksonville Jaguars

183. Baltimore Ravens (from Panthers)

184. New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Commanders)

185. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Bears through Seahawks)

186. New York Jets

187. Minnesota Vikings (from 49ers)

188. Tennessee Titans (from Cowboys)

189. Indianapolis Colts

190. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)

191. Denver Broncos (from Cardinals)

192. Cleveland Browns (from Dolphins through Bears)

193. Cincinnati Bengals

194. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seahawks)

195. Los Angeles Rams (from Steelers)

196. Detroit Lions (from Buccaneers)

197. Denver Broncos

198. Green Bay Packers

199. Los Angeles Chargers

200. Cleveland Browns (from Vikings)

201. Los Angeles Rams

202. Los Angeles Rams (from Texans through Steelers and Bears)

203. Baltimore Ravens

204. Dallas Cowboys (from Lions through Browns and Bills)

205. Washington Commanders

206. Buffalo Bills

207. New York Jets (from Chiefs)

208. Denver Broncos (from Eagles)

209. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

210. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

211. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

212. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

213. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

214. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

215. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

216. Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

217. Dallas Cowboys (from Titans through Patriots)

218. Atlanta Falcons (from Browns through Chargers)

219. New York Giants

220. New England Patriots

221. Jacksonville Jaguars

222. Las Vegas Raiders

223. Seattle Seahawks (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers)

224. Miami Dolphins (from Bears)

225. Arizona Cardinals (from Jets through Chiefs)

226. Kansas City Chiefs (from Panthers)

227. San Francisco 49ers

228. Detroit Lions (from Cowboys)

229. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Falcons through Eagles)

230. Carolina Panthers (from Cardinals)

231. Miami Dolphins

232. Indianapolis Colts

233. Chicago Bears (from Bengals)

234. Seattle Seahawks

235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

236. Houston Texans (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)

237. Green Bay Packers (from Steelers)

238. New England Patriots (from Chargers)

239. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers through Titans)

240. Chicago Bears (from Vikings through Browns)

241. Houston Texans

242. Atlanta Falcons (from Rams)

243. Baltimore Ravens

244. Detroit Lions

245. Washington Commanders

246. New York Giants (from Bills)

247. Dallas Cowboys (from Chiefs through Panthers)

248. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles through Commanders)

249. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

250. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

251. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

252. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

253. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)

254. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

255. Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)

256. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

257. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.