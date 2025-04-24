Teams are placed in an order, loosely starting with the lowest-ranked teams from last season in a bid to level the playing field each year, and then the fireworks can begin, with all manner of trading, bartering and switching up and down the order throughout the night to extract maximum value.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was the 2024 No. 1 overall pick of the Draft as he signed with the Chicago Bears, and QB Cam Ward is expected to be first off the board tonight with the Tennessee Titans circling him.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the NFL Draft will go ahead in 2025.

When is the NFL Draft 2025?

The NFL Draft 2025 takes place each evening from Thursday 24th April 2025 until Saturday 26th April 2025.

However, the first pick will not be made until the early hours of Friday 25th April 2025 in UK time.

What time is the NFL Draft in the UK?

The NFL Draft first round begins at 1am UK time in the early hours of Friday morning.

The second and third rounds will begin at midnight on Friday and 5pm on Saturday and run into the small hours.

NFL Draft 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 25th April

Round 1 – 1am (Friday morning) (Sky Sports Action)

Friday 26th April

Rounds 2 and 3 – midnight (Sky Sports Action)

Saturday 27th April

Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7 – 5pm (Sky Sports Action)

Each round of the NFL Draft will be preceded by full live build-up shows to be broadcast on Sky Sports Action.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.