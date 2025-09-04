What channel is Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys NFL opening match in UK? TV coverage, live stream and UK time
Check out how to watch Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, including TV channel and UK time.
The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the NFL season with a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday Night Football.
The reigning Super Bowl champions defeated Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy back in February.
Quarterback sensation Jalen Hurts and running-back star Saquon Barkley will be determined to pick up where they left off following a blistering regular-season campaign in 2024.
The Cowboys' off-season has been dominated by contract negotiations with superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who eventually made a blockbuster trade to the Green Bay Packers. QB Dak Prescott is once again key to the Cowboys' hopes in 2025.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys on TV and online in the UK.
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys on TV in UK
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys will kick off at 1:20am in the early hours of Friday 5th September 2025.
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL.
How to live stream Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription, or via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
Fans can also tune in with NFL Game Pass via DAZN with options including a Weekly Pro pass from £15.99 per week, or Season Pro pass from £169.99 upfront or a monthly cost of £17.99.
