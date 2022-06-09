The breakaway series has effectively declared war on the PGA Tour, longstanding stewards of the sport, with its revamped format, an eight-event series and vast sums of enticing prize money.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is here and it promises to shake up golf like nothing else before it – for better or for worse.

A number of golf superstars have quit the PGA Tour to sign up for the LIV Golf Series, which has been heavily criticised for its funding by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, the same Saudi government-linked fund that owns Premier League team Newcastle United.

Legendary golf star Phil Mickelson, who has become one of the key faces of the new league, will reportedly earn £160 million ($200m) for his involvement in the LIV Golf Series, while two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson has resigned from the PGA Tour altogether and stands to make £120 million ($150m) from the new endeavour. These figures are all before prize money.

Fans around the world will debate the merits and ethics of the tournament for months to come, but many from all sides are likely to tune in for the debut event to see how it all plays out.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the LIV Golf Invitational Series including how to watch the whole tournament live and free.

When is the LIV Golf Invitational Series?

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event will take place on Thursday 9th June 2022 and run until Saturday 11th June 2022.

Play begins at 2pm UK time, a convenient time to capture European and US audiences, who will wake up to a new dawn for golf.

The event will take place at the Centurion Club outside of St Albans, though the event is branded as London.

Golf fans will already note the shorter format of the game with the events only lasting three days each.

How to watch LIV Golf on TV and live stream

The only place you can watch the LIV Golf Invitational Series is through the new tour's official channels.

You can tune into LIVGolf.com or check out their official YouTube channel and Facebook page to live stream the events.

A press release also stated the tournament "will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world".

Right now, no UK broadcasters have picked up the event, so your only method of tuning in will be via their own channels.

This means no terrestrial TV channels will show the action, but you will be able to live stream the golf via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops which can then be streamed to your TV using a media player device such as Chromecast.

LIV Golf schedule 2022

Thursday 9th June – Saturday 11th June

Location: London

Venue: Centurion Club

Thursday 30th June – Saturday 2nd July

Location: Portland

Venue: Pumpkin Ridge

Friday 29th July – Sunday 31st July

Location: Bedminster

Venue: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Friday 2nd September – Sunday 4th September

Location: Boston

Venue: The International Golf Club Boston

Friday 16th September – Sunday 18th September

Location: Chicago

Venue: Rich Harvest Farms

Friday 7th October – Sunday 9th October

Location: Bangkok

Venue: Stonehill

Friday 14th October – Sunday 16th October

Location: Jeddah

Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Thursday 27th October – Sunday 30th October

Location: Miami

Venue: Trump National Doral Miami

