LIV Golf TV 2022: Full schedule, how to watch, channel and live stream
Check out how to watch the brand new LIV Golf tournament including TV and live stream details plus a full schedule.
The LIV Golf Invitational Series is here and it promises to shake up golf like nothing else before it – for better or for worse.
The breakaway series has effectively declared war on the PGA Tour, longstanding stewards of the sport, with its revamped format, an eight-event series and vast sums of enticing prize money.
A number of golf superstars have quit the PGA Tour to sign up for the LIV Golf Series, which has been heavily criticised for its funding by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, the same Saudi government-linked fund that owns Premier League team Newcastle United.
Legendary golf star Phil Mickelson, who has become one of the key faces of the new league, will reportedly earn £160 million ($200m) for his involvement in the LIV Golf Series, while two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson has resigned from the PGA Tour altogether and stands to make £120 million ($150m) from the new endeavour. These figures are all before prize money.
Fans around the world will debate the merits and ethics of the tournament for months to come, but many from all sides are likely to tune in for the debut event to see how it all plays out.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the LIV Golf Invitational Series including how to watch the whole tournament live and free.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is the LIV Golf Invitational Series?
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event will take place on Thursday 9th June 2022 and run until Saturday 11th June 2022.
Play begins at 2pm UK time, a convenient time to capture European and US audiences, who will wake up to a new dawn for golf.
The event will take place at the Centurion Club outside of St Albans, though the event is branded as London.
Golf fans will already note the shorter format of the game with the events only lasting three days each.
How to watch LIV Golf on TV and live stream
The only place you can watch the LIV Golf Invitational Series is through the new tour's official channels.
You can tune into LIVGolf.com or check out their official YouTube channel and Facebook page to live stream the events.
A press release also stated the tournament "will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world".
Right now, no UK broadcasters have picked up the event, so your only method of tuning in will be via their own channels.
This means no terrestrial TV channels will show the action, but you will be able to live stream the golf via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops which can then be streamed to your TV using a media player device such as Chromecast.
LIV Golf schedule 2022
Thursday 9th June – Saturday 11th June
Location: London
Venue: Centurion Club
Thursday 30th June – Saturday 2nd July
Location: Portland
Venue: Pumpkin Ridge
Friday 29th July – Sunday 31st July
Location: Bedminster
Venue: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
Friday 2nd September – Sunday 4th September
Location: Boston
Venue: The International Golf Club Boston
Friday 16th September – Sunday 18th September
Location: Chicago
Venue: Rich Harvest Farms
Friday 7th October – Sunday 9th October
Location: Bangkok
Venue: Stonehill
Friday 14th October – Sunday 16th October
Location: Jeddah
Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
Thursday 27th October – Sunday 30th October
Location: Miami
Venue: Trump National Doral Miami
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1