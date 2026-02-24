❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Jo Butterfield on Paris Paralympics heartache: "This isn't a recreational thing for me, it's my job"
Jo Butterfield already has a Paralympic gold medal from Rio 2016. Now, she’s taking to the ice in pursuit of a historic curling win at Milano Cortina.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 24 February 2026 at 9:54 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad