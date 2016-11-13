Formula 1 2016 TV coverage guide: Brazilian Grand Prix

Nico Rosberg will seal the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship if he can win the Brazilian Grand Prix. For his teammate and rival Lewis Hamilton, it's win or bust.

Rosberg has won this race for the past two Formula 1 seasons; Hamilton has never won, although he did do enough to secure his first drivers' title here in 2008.

Find out how to follow all the action this weekend.

Qualifying: Saturday 12th November

Qualifying coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from 3pm (start time 4pm), with highlights on Channel 4 at 8pm.

Race day: Sunday 13th November

Race coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 (race starts at 4pm), with full highlights on Channel 4 from 10pm.

Where else can I follow the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Listen to the race live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 4pm. Qualifying is on 5 Live Sports Extra from 4.15pm.

