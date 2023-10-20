2023 has seen Verstappen wrap up the F1 Drivers' Championship (his third in a row) after just 15 races, become the first person to win 10 consecutive races and set a new record for total laps led.

Now, he's got his sights set on smashing the record for the most driver points in a single season - and 21 points short with six races to go, it really is just a matter of time.

Given the modern schedule includes more races and more opportunities to score points, there will be debate over where the last two years sit among the great F1 seasons, but they're at the very top of our list.

RadioTimes.com brings you the top five driver season points totals in history.

5. Sebastian Vettel – 397 (2013)

Sebastian Vettel's dominance in 2013 should not be underplayed. The Red Bull driver won his fourth consecutive F1 Drivers' Championship by a record margin (155 points over Fernando Alonso) and scooped a number of other records along the way.

The German amassed 397 drivers' points - the most ever at the time - with 13 wins from 19 races in a season that also saw him win nine races on the bounce - a record later broken by Verstappen.

4. Lewis Hamilton – 408 (2018)

Vettel's record would stand for five years before being broken by Lewis Hamilton in 2018.

Hamilton was a four-time world champion already, but he wrote his name into the history books further by finishing with 408 points after winning 11 of the 21 races that season.

He overturned a mid-season points deficit to beat Vettel to the title and break his points record.

3. Lewis Hamilton – 413 (2019)

Lewis Hamilton. Getty Images

A year later, a dominant Hamilton went one better on his way to a sixth world championship.

The Brit showed remarkable consistency as he finished in the points in all 21 races, winning 11, and totalled an outstanding 413 points.

The following year he would go level with Michael Schumacher by winning the F1 Drivers' Championship for a seventh time.

2. Max Verstappen – 433* (2023)

It speaks to just how good Verstappen has been this year that, with six races still to go, his 2023 points tally is already the second-highest of all time.

Having already secured a third consecutive world championship and the third of his career, the Dutchman has won 91.35% of the points possible from the first 17 races.

That includes 14 race wins and 16 podiums.

1. Max Verstappen – 454 (2022)

Max Verstappen. Michael Potts/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Top of the list is Verstappen's outstanding 2022 campaign.

Despite a rocky start, which saw him retire from both the first and third races, a record 15 wins from 22 races helped him go well beyond Hamilton's 2019 total as he established himself as the new force in F1.

It looks to be only a matter of time before he smashes his own record this season.

