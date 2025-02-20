New Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton will be the star attraction in Sakhir as he starts afresh with the Italian constructor.

McLaren appear to be the team to beat in 2025 following their strong showing last season, but Red Bull cannot be discounted yet, while Ferrari and Mercedes will aim to close the gap.

Teams have six sessions to gain precious data from their cars on track – but who will be the big winners in testing?

RadioTimes.com brings you all times and dates for F1 testing in 2025.

When does F1 testing start?

F1 2025 testing begins on Wednesday 26th February 2025.

The three-day event will run until Friday 28th February 2025, with teams affording six sessions to hone their machines.

F1 2025 testing schedule and session times

All UK time.

Wednesday 26th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Morning session: 7am - 11am

Afternoon session: 12pm - 4pm

Thursday 27th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Morning session: 7am - 11am

Afternoon session: 12pm - 4pm

Friday 28th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Morning session: 7am - 11am

Afternoon session: 12pm - 4pm

F1 testing on TV and live stream

You can watch F1 2025 testing live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream testing via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

