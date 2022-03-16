Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen is gearing up for his first race as a world champion but can he fend off the challenge from seven-time winner and title rival Lewis Hamilton, who was denied a record-breaking title in last year's show-stopping finale?

Formula 1 is ready for lights out in Bahrain with plenty of F1 on TV this weekend – and plenty of highlights to savour.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is likely to be a fascinating one as F1 teams show off their true pace following a pair of shady testing sessions full of intrigue and clues but short on clinical, objective facts.

Red Bull look strong again while Mercedes have played down their chances of competing in the early races of the season. Ferrari looked strong in testing and will hope to gate-crash the elite pair at the top, while McLaren are unlikely to be far behind.

If you're not tuning in for the full race on Sunday, why not? If you really can't make it, don't worry, we've got you covered with a host of highlights to help you keep track of all the action.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of where to watch F1 highlights in the 2022 season.

Check out more F1 features: F1 drivers and teams 2022 | F1 salaries 2022 | F1 presenters on Sky

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel are F1 highlights on?

Highlights will be shown on Sky Sports F1 throughout the season. The Bahrain Grand Prix highlights will be shown at 7pm and 9pm on Sunday evening.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

The official Formula 1 YouTube account will drop short 10-minute highlights videos after each race, so keep an eye on their channels for a rapid round-up of the day's action.

Are there F1 highlights on Channel 4?

Yes! Great news for Formula 1 fans. Channel 4 will continue to show extended highlights throughout the 2022 season.

Highlights shows will air on Monday evenings after each race. The shows will last one hour including build-up and post-race coverage.

You can tune in on TV via Channel 4 or online via their on-demand service All 4.

Where can I watch F1 replays?

There will be sporadic race replays from Sky Sports F1 throughout the days after races.

Full race coverage will be replayed for fans a day later meaning if you miss the live show, there'll be second, third and maybe more showings.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.