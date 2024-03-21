McLaren rising star Oscar Piastri is likely to draw plenty of support from the partisan home crowd upon his return to Melbourne, while Daniel Ricciardo is always a hit during his homecoming race.

Max Verstappen touches down in Australia as the runaway favourite to win every race in 2024 barring freak circumstances that will arise throughout the season.

Red Bull look ominously strong at the front of the pack, though Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren all have cause for tempered optimism following the opening pair of races.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2024 | Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th March 2024.

The race begins at 4am UK time.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV

The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Australian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Australian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 22nd March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1:30am

Practice 2 – 5am

Saturday 23rd March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 1:30am

Qualifying – 5am

Sunday 24th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 4am

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.