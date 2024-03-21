Australian Grand Prix 2024 on TV: How to watch race, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Australian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
The new Formula 1 season is entering its stride as the third race of the campaign arrives in Melbourne this weekend.
The Australian Grand Prix is a traditional early-season venture for the F1 carnival, and UK-based fans will hope for a big race to justify the early start.
McLaren rising star Oscar Piastri is likely to draw plenty of support from the partisan home crowd upon his return to Melbourne, while Daniel Ricciardo is always a hit during his homecoming race.
- Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports | Big RT Interview with David "Crofty" Croft on taking a break, F1 sacrifices and commentary lessons
Max Verstappen touches down in Australia as the runaway favourite to win every race in 2024 barring freak circumstances that will arise throughout the season.
Red Bull look ominously strong at the front of the pack, though Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren all have cause for tempered optimism following the opening pair of races.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the Australian Grand Prix?
The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th March 2024.
The race begins at 4am UK time.
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV
The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream Australian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Australian Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Friday 22nd March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 1:30am
Practice 2 – 5am
Saturday 23rd March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 1:30am
Qualifying – 5am
Sunday 24th March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 4am
