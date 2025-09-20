The arrival of Leeds, who have the worst away record in the Premier League, looks to be a prime opportunity for Wolves to get up and running this term.

Daniel Farke's side have made an impressive return to the top tier at Elland Road, beating Everton and drawing with Newcastle, but it has been a different story on the road.

The Whites were hammered 5-0 away at Arsenal and suffered late heartbreak at Craven Cottage last weekend as a stoppage-time own goal ensured Fulham claimed all three points.

When is Wolves v Leeds?

Wolves v Leeds will take place on Saturday 20th September 2025.

Wolves v Leeds kick-off time

Wolves v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Wolves v Leeds live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Wolves v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

