Wolves will view the visit of Burnley on Sunday as an opportunity to claim a first Premier League win of the season.

Vitor Pereira's side are bottom of the table after taking just two points from their first eight games.

Though they were second best against Sunderland last weekend, there have been signs in recent weeks that they will break their duck soon.

Burnley head to the Black Country on the back of a first since August, having beaten fellow newly-promoted side Leeds a week ago.

There was an element of fortune to the Clarets' victory, which saw them rise out of the relegation zone, but they'll hope to make it two in two on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Burnley?

Wolves v Burnley will take place on Sunday 26th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Burnley kick-off time

Wolves v Burnley will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wolves v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wolves v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

