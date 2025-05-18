Nottingham Forest have already secured European football for next season, which is a hugely impressive feat in itself, but Nuno Espírito Santo's side need a strong finish to the campaign to give them the best chance of reaching the continent's elite club competition.

West Ham's 2-0 win over Man Utd last weekend lifted them above the Red Devils and Spurs into 15th and, perhaps more importantly, has shown that the future could be bright under Graham Potter.

Potter is yet to really win over the Hammers support, but following the Old Trafford victory up with a strong display in the final home game of the season would be a step in the right direction.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is West Ham v Nottingham Forest?

West Ham v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 18th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

West Ham v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2:15pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is West Ham v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement West Ham v Nottingham Forest odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: West Ham (7/4) Draw (23/10) Nottingham Forest (31/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.