West Ham United are back at the London Stadium on Saturday, where they host AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Hammers needed extra time to edge past Burton Albion in the FA Cup, but got the job and can now refocus on their top-flight survival push.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side have pulled themselves close to safety and need to keep fighting in the hope of catching the sides above them.

Bournemouth's visit will be a tough test, with Andoni Iraola's team well rested after a weekend off.

The Cherries have been back to their best in 2026 and are now in the race for the European spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Bournemouth?

West Ham v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 21 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Bournemouth kick-off time

West Ham v Bournemouth will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream West Ham v Bournemouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is West Ham v Bournemouth on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

