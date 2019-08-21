Last season’s top scorers Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez have departed, but four different players have got on the scoresheet in three league games so far.

Reading suffered a miserable start to the campaign following defeats to Millwall and Hull, but rallied for a massive 3-0 win over Cardiff in front of the Sky cameras at the weekend.

Former Inter Milan youth talent George Puscas scored twice in the win and will hope for a consistent run of form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Reading game on TV and online.

What time is the West Brom v Reading game?

West Brom v Reading will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream West Brom v Reading

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom are going along nicely to start the season under Slaven Bilic.

The former West Ham boss used his connections to bring in Grady Diangana on loan and the Hammers’ youngster scored twice on his debut at the weekend to topple Luton.

Spreading around the goals will help the Baggies put together consistent form as opposed to relying on one man to find the net, though Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore could be crucial to success this season.

Reading are no pushovers but West Brom won’t roll over like Cardiff did on Sunday.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Reading