The DC United star struck with just 10 minutes on the clock during their game against Orlando City with the score at 0-0.

Rooney spotted Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe drifting away from his goal line before unleashing the punishing drive with enough power to skim over the stopper's hands.

It's a blast from the past from Rooney who is accustomed to scoring the spectacular.

For Manchester United, he left West Ham traumatised with a devastating drive from around the halfway line.

His high lob swerved to beat Adrian in the Hammers' goal with David Beckham – scorer of the most iconic halfway line goal in Premier League history against Wimbledon – watching in disbelief in the stands.

Three years after the United strike, Rooney's return to Everton provided the perfect opportunity to round off a hat-trick from the halfway line.

West Ham were once again the unlucky opponents as Rooney's remarkably straight, arrowed shot sailed flat from his own half to the back of the net at Goodison Park.

Rooney still has time to add to his amazing record – but will he?