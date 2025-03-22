The much-loved former midfielder is unbeaten through his first six games at the helm – having won promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League courtesy of a first-place finish in Group B4 in 2024.

Wales have been drawn alongside Belgium, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein and Friday's visitors in World Cup qualifying Group J.

The top side from each group will book their place at next summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico automatically, while second place will earn a play-off spot.

A home tie against Kazakhstan represents a golden opportunity for Bellamy's team to make a fast start in the pursuit of reaching back-to-back World Cups.

Friday's visitors endured a dismal 2024, losing eight of their 10 games and suffering relegation in the Nations League after finishing bottom of Group B3.

New head coach Ali Aliyev will hope to turn the tide, and his team picked up a 2-0 win in a friendly against Curaçao on Wednesday, but anything other than a Wales win has to be seen as a major disappointment for the hosts.

When is Wales v Kazakhstan?

Wales v Kazakhstan will take place on Saturday 22nd March 2025.

Wales v Kazakhstan kick-off time

Wales v Kazakhstan will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Kazakhstan on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales and BBC Three from 7:30pm and S4C from 7:20pm.

How to live stream Wales v Kazakhstan online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer or S4C.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Wales v Kazakhstan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

