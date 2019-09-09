Manager Ryan Giggs is still plugging away in his efforts to steer his country to the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Fans may well see some fresh faces in the Welsh XI on Monday as Giggs uses this friendly as preparation ground for their remaining qualifiers this autumn.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Belarus game on TV and online.

What time is the Wales v Belarus game?

Wales v Belarus will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 9th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wales v Belarus

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wales boss Ryan Giggs is likely to make changes to his XI after the Euro 2020 with Azerbaijan.

And the former Manchester United head coach may want to test some of the lesser-used players in this Welsh squad, in preparation for their four remaining qualifiers.

Belarus themselves have very little hope of qualifying for the Euros and may take this opportunity to begin work on the Nations League and World Cup qualifying preparations.

With so little at stake here, don't expect a thriller from Cardiff. Wales should win but neither manager will be reckless in their pursuit of a result.

Prediction: Wales 1-0 Belarus

