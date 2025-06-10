The American star is expected to go well during the 125th anniversary edition of the tournament at Oakmont, but his compatriot Scottie Scheffler appears to be the man to beat yet again.

World No. 1 Scheffler won the PGA Championship last month and won the Memorial Tournament in his last outing.

McIlroy will be determined to avenge his US Open heartache from last year, while LIV Golf star Jon Rahm is among the chasing pack hoping to get a look in.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the US Open 2025.

How to watch the US Open 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the US Open 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 12th June 2025 until the final round on Sunday 15th June 2025.

Coverage of play begins at around 11:30am UK time on the first two days, and from 3pm at the weekend. The full schedule can be found below.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

US Open 2025 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 12th June

Coverage from 11:30am

Friday 13th June

Coverage from 11:30am

Saturday 14th June

Coverage from 3pm

Sunday 15th June

Coverage from 3pm

