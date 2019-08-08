Fans across the country are gearing up for one of the two biggest days in the football calendar, transfer deadline day, with supporters of all factions buying into the hype of the big day.

It's not just fans getting into the spirit of things with new Premier League broadcaster Amazon offering 50 per cent off fax machines until the end of the window, just in case you fancied a late move of your own before the clock strikes midnight.

The Premier League and Championship are united in their transfer window dates and times, but not every league has followed suit with early-closure of the window.

More like this

How long does your beloved team have before the transfer window closes?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the key summer transfer window dates for the Premier League and around the world.

When does the Premier League transfer window close?

The transfer deadline for Premier League clubs is 5:00pm on Thursday 8th August

When does the Championship transfer window close?

The transfer deadline for Championship clubs is 5:00pm on Thursday 8th August

When does the League One and Two transfer window close?

The transfer deadline for League One and Two clubs is 5:00pm on Monday 2nd September

How to watch transfer deadline day

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch deadline day unfold live on Sky Sports News or online via the SkyGo app all day.

Sky customers can add the Football and Premier League channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the action through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

When does the transfer window close around the world?

China: July 1st 2019 until July 31st 2019

France: June 16th 2019 until September 2nd 2019

Germany: July 1st 2019 until September 2nd 2019

Italy: July 2nd 2019 until August 23rd 2019

Scotland: June 11th 2019 until September 2nd 2019

Advertisement

Spain: July 1st 2019 until September 2nd 2019