Star man James Norwood knocked home 29 goals to claim the League Two Golden Boot and will be hoping to lead the charge to Wembley and beyond.

However, Forest Green will prove to be stern opponents after finishing their first ever season in the football league in the play-off places.

They will be gunning to make history with talismanic forward Christian Doidge spearheading the team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tranmere v Forest Green on TV and online.

What time is Tranmere v Forest Green?

Tranmere v Forest Green will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 10th May 2019.

How to watch Tranmere v Forest Green on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Tranmere limped towards the line at the end of the season, but with Norwood, anything is possible.

Forest Green picked up in the late stages of the season but will not underestimate the hosts. Expect a cagey first leg.

Prediction: Tranmere 1-1 Forest Green

