Mauricio Pochettino will be pleased to see points on the board, but will demand convincing performances against teams expected to finish lower down the table.

Newcastle have started the campaign in a poor state, narrowly losing to Arsenal before being blown away by Teemu Pukki and newly-promoted Norwich.

New £40million man Joelinton has failed to make an impact up front while last season’s £20m purchase Miguel Almiron is yet to prove himself in the UK.

More like this

Steve Bruce will demand an improved performance, but can his side take anything away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham v Newcastle?

Tottenham v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 25th August 2019.

How to watch Tottenham v Newcastle on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Tottenham v Newcastle in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham’s results have been more impressive than their performances so far, but it’s certainly not time for fans to worry.

Christian Eriksen was a game-changer against Aston Villa and will be expected to produce a similar display this weekend.

Newcastle have lacked sharpness in their opening fixtures and their defence was pulled apart by Pukki.

Bruce will set up for a compact, cagey performance in the hope of taking a point, but Spurs should find a way through.

Advertisement

Prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle