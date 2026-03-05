Tottenham will look to end their Premier League drought when Crystal Palace visit North London on Thursday evening.

Sunday's 2-1 loss at Fulham means it's now 10 games without a victory in the league for Spurs – a run that began in 2025 and has seen them sucked into the relegation battle.

The appointment of Igor Tudor is yet to bring an upturn in fortunes for the hosts, who head into the final 10 games of the season facing the real threat of dropping into the Championship.

Crystal Palace have recovered from a wobble of their own in recent weeks but still look a shadow of the team that has been so impressive at points under Oliver Glasner.

They will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without key centre-back Maxence Lacroix, who is suspended after his straight red card in Sunday's defeat at Man Utd.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Crystal Palace?

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 4 March 2026.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Tottenham v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Tottenham v Crystal Palace on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

