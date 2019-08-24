Borja Baston has made an unlikely comeback to the first-team squad following two consecutive loan spells away from the club.

The Spanish striker has rewarded boss Steve Cooper’s faith in him with several strikes to nudge Swansea up the table.

Birmingham have toppled Brentford and Barnsley and drawn with Bristol City in their opening four matches, with a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest slid in between.

The Blues haven’t seen much of the ball – just 36% against Barnsley – but goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Alvaro Gimenez have seen them power up the league.

Issues on and off the field aren’t fully resolved for Pep Clotet’s side, but a bright start to the campaign will have the fans dreaming of success once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swansea v Birmingham game on TV and online.

What time is the Swansea v Birmingham game?

Swansea v Birmingham will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 25th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Swansea v Birmingham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Swansea are coping well without McBurnie, Potter and winger Daniel James, who joined Manchester United in the summer.

Young midfielder George Byers is cracking into the team, with two goals in three appearances in all competitions so far.

The Swans haven’t looked airtight at the back, but should have enough going forward to maintain their form.

Prediction: Swansea 2-1 Birmingham