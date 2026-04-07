Arsenal travel to Sporting for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, aiming to stop the rot.

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The Gunners have endured a difficult few weeks – losing to Man City in the Carabao Cup final and then suffering an FA Cup upset at the hands of Southampton – and risk seeing their season unravel if they cannot bounce back.

Though Declan Rice may be available, Mikel Arteta looks set to be without a number of key players, including Gabriel and Bukayo Saka, for the trip to Portugal.

Sporting have won 17 of their last 18 games at Estádio José Alvalade, including a 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the last 16 overcome a sizeable first leg deficit.

Rui Borges's side will look to make the most of their home advantage and the pressure on the Gunners ahead of the decider at the Emirates next week.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting v Arsenal on TV and online.

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When is Sporting v Arsenal?

Sporting v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 7 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sporting v Arsenal kick-off time

Sporting v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sporting v Arsenal on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

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How to live stream Sporting v Arsenal online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Sporting v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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