Liverpool are in action against Southampton on Friday night while City feature in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Boss Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to win every remaining game to give his side the best possible chance of capitalising on a City slip-up.

Southampton are lingering in 16th following a mixed spell under boss Ralph Hassenhuttl.

They host Liverpool knowing a shock win would virtually guarantee Premier League survival, but face a huge task in keeping the Reds at bay.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Southampton v Liverpool game?

Southampton v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 5th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Southampton v Liverpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Southampton v Liverpool in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Every team will be determined to put their stamp on the title race by beating a contender.

But so far in 2018/19, only frontrunners City have toppled Liverpool in the league.

Southampton are unlikely to cause too much trouble for the Reds who will look to former Saint Sadio Mane to wreak havoc against his old side.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

