Tonda Eckert will hope to further his claim to land the permanent Southampton job when the Saints host Leicester City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The caretaker boss has turned the tide following the sacking of Will Still and won three in a row, including a 5-1 thrashing of Charlton Athletic on the weekend.

Southampton are on the charge, just four points from the play-offs, and now face one of the sides that were relegated from the Premier League with them last season.

Things are looking brighter for Leicester after winning back-to-back games for just the second time under Marti Cifuentes.

Even so, the Foxes have not looked totally convincing in those victories while injuries and suspensions leave them short on defenders.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Leicester City on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Leicester City?

Southampton v Leicester City will take place on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

Southampton v Leicester City kick-off time

Southampton v Leicester City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Leicester City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Southampton v Leicester City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Southampton v Leicester City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

