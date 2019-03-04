Wednesday have won three out of six under Bruce and kept four clean sheets.

However, United will be feeling equally confident going into the game as they top the Championship form table over the last 10 games.

Popular boss Chris Wilder has guided his team to seven victories in that time plus a draw with promotion rivals Norwich.

United can leapfrog Leeds to go second with a victory but Wednesday will do everything they can to halt their neighbours’ march to the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

What time is the Sheffield derby?

Wednesday v United will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 4th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

NOW TV / Sky:

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Both teams are in good form, both teams are scoring goals, both teams look rock-solid at the back.

United have the edge in the table standings but Hillsborough will be rocking tonight.

Expect fireworks throughout the 90 minutes even if the teams must ultimately share the spoils.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sheffield United

