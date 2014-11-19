Second time lucky: Clive Tyldesley dubs his commentary mistake during Scotland v England game
It's Rooney! Or is it Oxlade-Chamberlain? ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley mistook the identity of England's scorer, but corrected his blunder in time for the highlights
Strikers have only one chance to score, but ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley got a second bite at the cherry in yesterday's Scotland v England game after making a blunder during England's opening goal.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for England with a neat-headed goal. The trouble is, Tyldesley thought it was Wayne Rooney...
Social media means there's no hiding for Tyldesley, but spare a thought for the ITV man.
Remember, English football's greatest piece of commentary ever – "They think it's all over..." – only came about after a moment of utter confusion. Kenneth Wolstenholme would be glad Twitter wasn't around in 1966.