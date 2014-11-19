Strikers have only one chance to score, but ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley got a second bite at the cherry in yesterday's Scotland v England game after making a blunder during England's opening goal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for England with a neat-headed goal. The trouble is, Tyldesley thought it was Wayne Rooney...

https://vine.co/v/OJ7tFFVg1Me/watch?v=simple

Social media means there's no hiding for Tyldesley, but spare a thought for the ITV man.

Remember, English football's greatest piece of commentary ever – "They think it's all over..." – only came about after a moment of utter confusion. Kenneth Wolstenholme would be glad Twitter wasn't around in 1966.

