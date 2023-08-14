Saudi Arabia's widely condemned human rights record has provided a highly controversial backdrop for the Saudi Pro League, with accusations of 'sportswashing' levelled at the regime.

Stars heading to Saudi include Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Man City star Riyad Mahrez, as well as several Chelsea players including Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kanté.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Saudi Pro League on TV in the UK.

Is Saudi Pro League on UK TV?

Yes. The Saudi Pro League signed a deal with DAZN to show matches throughout the season.

Subscribers will be able to watch three matches from the Saudi Pro League per week.

Check out more details below for channels with coverage of Saudi Pro League live on TV.

What TV channel can I watch Saudi Pro League on?

Saudi Pro League matches will be available on DAZN 1 throughout the course of the season.

How to live stream Saudi Pro League online in the UK

DAZN is primarily an online subscription service, with packages available from £9.99 per month for an annual pass.

Subscribers can also sign up for monthly passes, offering full flexibility for just £19.99.

