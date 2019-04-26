County are six points clear of Dundee United with a far far superior goal difference.

They only need one draw from their last two games to claim the title, though even if they lost both, they would still almost certainly guarantee top spot.

Queen of the South beat Dunfermline 2-1 during their last fixture to end the Pars’ faint hopes of reaching the promotion play-offs, but face a much sterner test in the shape of Ross County.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ross County v Queen of the South game on TV and online.

What time is the Ross County v Queen of the South game?

Ross County v Queen of the South will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 26th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Ross County v Queen of the South

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game for free on the new BBC Scotland channel from 7:00pm.

If you live elsewhere in the UK, you can access coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as on TV (Sky: 457, Freesat: 108, Virgin: 162).

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The end-of-season run-in is always likely to produce shocks as teams take their foot off the gas.

County must be wary of complacency but they should still get the job done.

Prediction: Ross County 1-0 Queen of the South

